COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A California woman kidnapped while on a safari in Uganda has been released by her captors after a ransom was reportedly paid.

Kim Endicott and her local driver were abducted last Tuesday in a wild park. The pair, according to the Associated Press, had been abducted by four gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Following their kidnapping, a ransom had been demanded for their release.

On Sunday, the pair were reported to have been released and returned to Ishasha Wilderness Camp, an area owned by the Wild Frontiers Camp.

A ransom was believed to have been paid for their release.

Both were in the Congo and picked up at the border. Both were said to be safe.

This is a breaking news report. More details will be added as soon as they become available.