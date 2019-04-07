Filed Under:Los Angeles News

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A California woman kidnapped while on a safari in Uganda has been released by her captors after a ransom was reportedly paid.

Kim Endicott and her local driver were abducted last Tuesday in a wild park. The pair, according to the Associated Press, had been abducted by four gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Following their kidnapping, a ransom had been demanded for their release.

On Sunday, the pair were reported to have been released and returned to Ishasha Wilderness Camp, an area owned by the Wild Frontiers Camp.

A ransom was believed to have been paid for their release.

Both were in the Congo and picked up at the border. Both were said to be safe.

This is a breaking news report. More details will be added as soon as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s