Filed Under:Costa Mesa woman kidnapped in Uganda, Kimberly Sue Endicott, Trump Uganda kidnapping, Uganda kidnapping


COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – One day after being safely rescued, President Donald Trump Monday demanded that Ugandan police hunt down the kidnappers who took a Costa Mesa woman captive last week while on safari in the African nation.

“Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Bring them to justice openly and quickly!”

A photo provided by the Wild Frontiers tour company on April 8, 2019, shows Kimberly Endicott and field guide Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo a day after they were rescued following a kidnap by unknown gunmen in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park. (Wild Frontiers/CBS News)

Kimberly Sue Endicott, 56, and her local driver, Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo, were abducted Tuesday, April 2 at gunpoint while they were looking at animals in Queen Elizabeth National Park. Two other tourists on the safari were unharmed.

The kidnappers later used Endicott’s phone to demand a $500,000 ransom.

On Sunday morning, five days after she had been kidnapped, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) confirmed that Endicott and Jean-Paul had been rescued.

“The rescue of kidnapped tourist Kimberly Sue and driver guide Jean Paul is complete,” UWA tweeted. “Both captives back in safe hands. We thank our security agencies who led the mission. This was a one off and isolated incident. Our national parks have been and remain safe to visit.”

According to CBS News, the two were rescued along the Uganda-Congo border and Endicott was brought back to Queen Elizabeth National Park. She was found barefoot with ripped pants, CBS News reports.

A ransom was paid, CBS News learned, although the amount paid and the person or organization who paid it was not known. However, Ugandan Police Force spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference Monday that he did not believe a ransom had been paid, according to The Associated Press.

“I have indicated to you that we don’t do ransom,” Enanga said.

Endicott is an aesthetician who runs a skincare business in Costa Mesa.

Uganda police reported Monday Endicott was being transferred to the U.S. ambassador’s office in Kampala.

