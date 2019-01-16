Live Storm Updates | Latest Evacuations and Closures

CAJON PASS (CBSLA) – Several people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash involving at least 19 vehicles on the foggy 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Wednesday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 9 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway, south of Oak Hill Road in Hesperia and north of the junction with State Route 138.

At least 19 vehicles were involved, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. About 35 patients suffered minor to moderate injuries, the fire department said. Only three people were taken to a hospital, the rest of whom declined to be transported, fire department spokesman Eric Sherwin told CBS2.

Fog was a contributing factor to the crash, the National Weather Service reports. No further details were confirmed.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert and shut down the southbound lanes at Ranchero Road for more than two hours. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up for miles. Two of the four southbound lanes were reopened at around 11:15 a.m.

The region’s mountain ranges have been receiving significant snowfall due to a series of storms which have rolled through this week. On Monday, the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine was shut down for several hours due to snow and ice. The city of Wrightwood, which is located about 20 miles west of the Cajon Pass at an elevation of 5,900 feet, had received 7 inches of snow over the past three days, according to NWS.

Three to six inches of snow is forecast for a storm expected to hit Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday for elevations above 7,500 feet.