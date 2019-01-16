Live Storm Updates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A series of storms hitting the Southland this week are forcing evacuations in recent wildfire burn areas, which are at risk of flooding and debris flows.

A third storm is expected to dump several inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Here are the latest road closures and evacuations Wednesday.

Woolsey Fire Burn Area:

Mandatory Evacuations:

— Corral Canyon / El Nido

— Escondido / Old Chimney

— Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

— Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

— Malibou Lake

— All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

— Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags at Malibu area fire stations.

Burbank:

— Voluntary evacuation order for Country Club Drive above Via Montana.

Ventura County:

Mandatory evacuations:

— South Coast of Ventura County/Community of Malibu

— Matilija / Wheeler Springs / North fork (extending along Oso Road)

Voluntary evacuations:

— Bell Canyon (entire community)

— Oak Park (specific homes adjacent to the hillsides)

— Residences east of Hwy 33 / Casitas Springs (Vista Burn area)

— Ventura City – The voluntary evacuations were lifted at midnight on 1/15/19 and will be re-instated effective Thursday at 5:00 pm.

— La Conchita

— East Ojai

Holy Fire Burn Area:

Voluntary Evacuations:

— Glen Eden Maitri

— Grace McVicker A

— Horsethief A Rice

— Amorose

— Alberhill

— Glen Ivy A

— Glen Ivy B Laguna A Withrow A

Road Closures:

— Decker Road (State Route 23) is closed between the Pacific Coast Highway and upper Mulholland Highway. Only residents with proper identification are permitted.

— Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed due to rain, snow and icy conditions.

— Yerba Buena Road, from Ellice Street to Yellow Hill Road in Ventura County.

— Harbor Blvd. between Sanjon Rd. and the Ventura Pier (City of Ventura)

School Closures For Wednesday, Jan. 16:

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District:

— Juan Cabrillo Elementary School

— Point Dume Marine Science School

— Webster Elementary School

— Malibu Middle and High School

— Malibu preschool and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Evacuation Centers:

— Santa Monica High School South Gym at 601 Pico Blvd.

— Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Rd. in Agoura.

— People can take small pets to the Agoura Animal Care Center at 29525 Agoura Rd.

— Large animals can be taken to Pierce College in Woodland Hills or the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Lakeview Terrace.

— Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

For any questions, call the L.A. County incident information line by dialing “211” or 213-229-1850.