LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A series of storms hitting the Southland this week are forcing evacuations in recent wildfire burn areas, which are at risk of flooding and debris flows.
A third storm is expected to dump several inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Here are the latest road closures and evacuations Wednesday.
Woolsey Fire Burn Area:
Mandatory Evacuations:
— Corral Canyon / El Nido
— Escondido / Old Chimney
— Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon
— Malibu West / Trancas Canyon
— Malibou Lake
— All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets
— Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant
Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags at Malibu area fire stations.
Burbank:
— Voluntary evacuation order for Country Club Drive above Via Montana.
Ventura County:
Mandatory evacuations:
— South Coast of Ventura County/Community of Malibu
— Matilija / Wheeler Springs / North fork (extending along Oso Road)
Voluntary evacuations:
— Bell Canyon (entire community)
— Oak Park (specific homes adjacent to the hillsides)
— Residences east of Hwy 33 / Casitas Springs (Vista Burn area)
— Ventura City – The voluntary evacuations were lifted at midnight on 1/15/19 and will be re-instated effective Thursday at 5:00 pm.
— La Conchita
— East Ojai
Holy Fire Burn Area:
Voluntary Evacuations:
— Glen Eden Maitri
— Grace McVicker A
— Horsethief A Rice
— Amorose
— Alberhill
— Glen Ivy A
— Glen Ivy B Laguna A Withrow A
Road Closures:
— Decker Road (State Route 23) is closed between the Pacific Coast Highway and upper Mulholland Highway. Only residents with proper identification are permitted.
— Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed due to rain, snow and icy conditions.
— Yerba Buena Road, from Ellice Street to Yellow Hill Road in Ventura County.
— Harbor Blvd. between Sanjon Rd. and the Ventura Pier (City of Ventura)
School Closures For Wednesday, Jan. 16:
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District:
— Juan Cabrillo Elementary School
— Point Dume Marine Science School
— Webster Elementary School
— Malibu Middle and High School
— Malibu preschool and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.
Evacuation Centers:
— Santa Monica High School South Gym at 601 Pico Blvd.
— Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Rd. in Agoura.
— People can take small pets to the Agoura Animal Care Center at 29525 Agoura Rd.
— Large animals can be taken to Pierce College in Woodland Hills or the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Lakeview Terrace.
— Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.
For any questions, call the L.A. County incident information line by dialing “211” or 213-229-1850.