MALIBU (CBSLA) — Torrential rain moved into Southern California Monday, where roads were already closed in recent burn areas due to concerns about mudslides and debris flows.

A series of storms is forecast to hit Southern California one after the other this week, sending authorities into high gear to prepare for mudslides in the Woolsey and Holy fire burn areas. The only dry day expected this week is Friday.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued Sunday night for the Holy Fire burn area became a mandatory order Monday morning.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in the following zones: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A pic.twitter.com/havU05gsm7 — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 14, 2019

Residents in Malibu got out while they could.

“My girlfriend and I are actually going to evacuate because we need to work, and my work is over this way towards town, so we’re going to stay in the Valley, “ Malibu resident Jody Kern said. “I’d like to stick around, but you know, I lost a lot of work during the fire and I have to keep busy.”

Decker Canyon Road is already closed indefinitely, and authorities are keeping an eye on Pacific Coast Highway, which has been hit by mudslides repeatedly during storms following the Woolsey Fire.

The latest on State Route 23 (Decker Road) #Malibu #LACounty – All lanes are closed in both directions from #PCH (Route 1) to upper Mulholland Hwy as #Caltrans puts #SR23 in shape after recent storms. Duration is unknown. https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/mA6kkzmWBF — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

As much as one and a half inches of rain are expected to fall Monday. A flood advisory has been issued for parts of LA and Ventura counties through 9:30 a.m.

Latest expected rainfall totals thru late tonight 4 AM Tuesday morning. L.A. to S. SBA County 0.50" to 1.5". Locally to 2.5" across S facing slopes. Otherwise, SLO and northern SBA County should see 0.25" to 0.50" . Locally to 1.00" NW SLO County foothills. #cawx #LArain #socal pic.twitter.com/Ybuh8T3XIR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2019

A winter storm warning is also in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains, with up to 12 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet. Sleet was reported in Frazier Park, which is at 5,000 feet, and forecasters urged drivers to be wary of slick roads.

Flash flood watches are also in effect in Orange County.