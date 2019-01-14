MALIBU (CBSLA) — Torrential rain moved into Southern California Monday, where roads were already closed in recent burn areas due to concerns about mudslides and debris flows.
A series of storms is forecast to hit Southern California one after the other this week, sending authorities into high gear to prepare for mudslides in the Woolsey and Holy fire burn areas. The only dry day expected this week is Friday.
A voluntary evacuation order was issued Sunday night for the Holy Fire burn area became a mandatory order Monday morning.
Residents in Malibu got out while they could.
“My girlfriend and I are actually going to evacuate because we need to work, and my work is over this way towards town, so we’re going to stay in the Valley, “ Malibu resident Jody Kern said. “I’d like to stick around, but you know, I lost a lot of work during the fire and I have to keep busy.”
Decker Canyon Road is already closed indefinitely, and authorities are keeping an eye on Pacific Coast Highway, which has been hit by mudslides repeatedly during storms following the Woolsey Fire.
As much as one and a half inches of rain are expected to fall Monday. A flood advisory has been issued for parts of LA and Ventura counties through 9:30 a.m.
A winter storm warning is also in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains, with up to 12 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet. Sleet was reported in Frazier Park, which is at 5,000 feet, and forecasters urged drivers to be wary of slick roads.
Flash flood watches are also in effect in Orange County.