BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — The storm turning most of Southern California into a soggy mess has transformed the local mountains into a winter wonderland.

A series of storms that started Monday has dumped nearly a foot of snow on Big Bear Valley this week, and the storms aren’t yet done. With a long holiday weekend coming up, the slopes and the roads could be packed this weekend.

Mammoth Mountain, a resort in Central California that is a popular destination for Southern California skiers and snowboarders, reported a rare blizzard warning in effect from 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow is likely at elevations above 5500 feet.

Locally, the San Gabriel Mountains have gotten a picturesque dusting of snow. Newcombs Ranch in the middle of the Angeles National Forest posted a serene video of snow falling on already snowy roads and trees, with no people or cars in sight.

But before starting the drive to Newcombs Ranch or nearby Mt. Waterman, drivers should be warned that the Angeles Crest Highway is closed between post miles 35.30 and 64.10 due to snow.

Snow has been an issue in the region’s higher elevations, including The Grapevine along the 5 Freeway in the Tejon Pass. The 5 Freeway was shut down in both directions due to snow and ice for several hours Monday.

Drivers who do brave the snowy conditions to get to the slopes were advised to have chains, food, water, blankets, an emergency kit and a tank full of gas.