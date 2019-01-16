  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angeles Crest Highway, Angeles National Forest, Big Bear, Los Angeles, Mammoth Mountain, Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — The storm turning most of Southern California into a soggy mess has transformed the local mountains into a winter wonderland.

A series of storms that started Monday has dumped nearly a foot of snow on Big Bear Valley this week, and the storms aren’t yet done. With a long holiday weekend coming up, the slopes and the roads could be packed this weekend.

Mammoth Mountain, a resort in Central California that is a popular destination for Southern California skiers and snowboarders, reported a rare blizzard warning in effect from 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow is likely at elevations above 5500 feet.

Locally, the San Gabriel Mountains have gotten a picturesque dusting of snow. Newcombs Ranch in the middle of the Angeles National Forest posted a serene video of snow falling on already snowy roads and trees, with no people or cars in sight.

View this post on Instagram

No humans today.

A post shared by Newcombs Ranch (@newcombs__ranch) on

But before starting the drive to Newcombs Ranch or nearby Mt. Waterman, drivers should be warned that the Angeles Crest Highway is closed between post miles 35.30 and 64.10 due to snow.

Snow has been an issue in the region’s higher elevations, including The Grapevine along the 5 Freeway in the Tejon Pass. The 5 Freeway was shut down in both directions due to snow and ice for several hours Monday.

Drivers who do brave the snowy conditions to get to the slopes were advised to have chains, food, water, blankets, an emergency kit and a tank full of gas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s