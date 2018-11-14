List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

RIALTO (CBSLA) — Firefighters worked throughout the night to protect a Rialto neighborhood from a brush fire which erupted near homes Tuesday night.

The Sierra Fire had burned 147 acres and was 75 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The Sierra Fire broke out sometime before 10 p.m. off Sierra and Riverside avenues, near the 15 Freeway and the Glen Helen Amphitheater.

The blaze started at just three acres and then exploded within minutes. It quickly spread as Santa Ana winds picked up embers.

Firefighters had to use dozers to attack the blaze because it was too dangerous for hand crews.

“It was terrifying to be that close, with the winds, this area can always have potential, it’s always in the back of your mind, but you never think it’s going to happen,” one woman told CBS2.

While flames drew close to homes overnight, the threat had diminished by Wednesday morning. There was no reports of damage to any structures. Firefighters would remain on scene throughout the day Wednesday mopping up, monitoring the neighborhood and strengthening fire lines, SBCFD reported.

No official evacuation orders were issued during the incident, but many neighbors evacuated voluntarily.

Riverside Avenue remained closed Wednesday between Sierra and Locust avenues.