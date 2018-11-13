CALIFORNIA WILDFIRESFire Relief Fund | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Rialto

RIALTO (CBSLA) — A brush fire estimated at 20 to 30 acres was burning near homes in Rialto on Tuesday night as winds were whipping up.

The Sierra Fire was near the 15 Freeway and the Glen Helen Amphitheater.

Crews were using dozers to attack the fire and were making progress.

Santa Ana winds picked up embers and pushed smoke into the air. Plumes of thick smoke could be seen miles away.

CBS2’s Stu Mundel was over the scene as flames drew closer to homes.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

