NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) – While the exponentially larger Woolsey Fire rips through Thousand Oaks and Malibu, firefighters continue to make good progress on the Hill Fire in nearby Newbury Park.

The Hill Fire, which has scorched 4,531 acres, is 80 percent contained as of Monday, according to CAL Fire.

No civilians and firefighters have been injured and full containment is expected by Thursday. The fire has destroyed two structures and damaged two others.

The blaze broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa roads in the Santa Rosa Valley, just east of California Lutheran University.

At the height of the blaze, more than 17,000 people were ordered to evacuate. As of Monday, only the Point Mugu Naval Base remained under a mandatory evacuation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.