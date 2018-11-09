NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Ventura County after a brush fire erupted Thursday in the Newbury Park area, forcing a closure of the 101 Freeway until further notice.

More than 500 firefighters were battling the Hill Fire that broke out at Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa Road around 2:30 p.m., authorities said. Fire officials confirmed it had been contained to 5-7,000 acres at the time of this report.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all areas of Camarillo Springs, Vallecito Trailer Park, California State University Channel Islands, Point Magu Naval Base, as well as these areas of Dos Vientos and South Coast. An estimated 1,200 homes were affected.

The 101 Freeway was closed from Borchard Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd. / Santa Rosa Rd. in both directions due to the fire. Officials, at a 7:45 p.m. press conference, were not yet able to approximate when the freeway would re-open. However, officials suggested the fire could burn as far as to the Pacific Ocean by morning, with Santa Ana winds whipping at 20-25 mph creating an enormous challenge for firefighters.

There were no confirmed residential or commercial structure losses at the time of this report.

Locals spoke with CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen about the first moments they learned about the blaze.

“I was actually in Thousand Oaks when it first happened and me and my mom jumped in the car and made it home as soon as possible,” Ciera Muscarella said. “Everything was getting shut down, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to get home and luckily we got home just in time.”

Friday school closures were issued for the California State University Channel Islands and California Lutheran University.

A list of school closures across Ventura County is available via the Ventura County Office of Education website.

WATCH: Cars driving in the wrong direction on the 101 Freeway to escape path of Newbury Park brush fire https://t.co/RNf3l4q6qG pic.twitter.com/wLLV1Oy31E — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 8, 2018

The following evacuation centers are open:

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320. N-95 masks available. Accepting small animals.

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010. N-95 masks available. Accepting small animals.



The following animal shelters are open:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting large animals.

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals.

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals



Firefighters meanwhile had their hands full Thursday evening, with the Woolsey Fire igniting in the area of Rocketdyne in Simi Valley at 2:25 p.m. The fire had grown to approximately 2,000 acres by 10:00 p.m. and was at zero percent containment. At least one home appeared to be a complete loss as flames threatened homes in neighborhoods in Oak Park.

Evacuations were ordered for all residents north of 101 Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Rd., West of Valley Circle Blvd., east to the L.A. City limit for the Woolsey Fire.

An evacuation center was set up at Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center, located at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063.

Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.