List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – With their habitat ablaze, wildlife have been also forced out of their homes by the Woolsey Fire.

A group of about half-a-dozen rabbits were trapped up against a wall at Hillcrest Drive and Black Oak Street in Thousand Oaks early Friday morning.

The glow of the fire could be seen reflecting in their terrified eyes.

CBS2’s Kandiss Crone described the sight, saying, “The little bunnies there, quite a few of them, we’ve seen trying to escape the flames and get out, get to safety because their home, their habitat is on fire.”

Approximately 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under mandatory evacuations due to the Woolsey and Hill fires.

For latest information on evacuation centers in your area which are accepting animals, click the link above.