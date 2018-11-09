BELL CANYON (CBSLA) — A wind-driven brush fire that broke out in Ventura County, west of Chatsworth, has prompted authorities to order the evacuation of 75,000 homes in L.A. and Ventura counties. It’s one of two wildfires burning in the region.

The Woolsey Fire was zero percent contained as of 4 a.m. Friday after scorching 8,000 acres and destroying multiple structures in the two counties, fire officials said.

“It’s a mandatory evacuation, what that means is, you don’t have to leave, we want you to leave,” Ventura County Fire spokesman Rich Macklan told CBS2 early Friday. “But people know they can’t get back in once they do leave. We want people to leave early, when firefighters ask you to, because firefighting equipment needs to come in and do their work. And if you leave early, it helps us tremendously.”

Using evacuation orders from @LACoFDPIO and @CHPWestValley , Calabasas created this guideline evacuation map for the #WoolseyFire

The Woolsey Fire broke out about 2:25 p.m. Thursday near the Rocketdyne facility, south of Simi Valley, pushed by strong Santa Ana winds, which have been preventing fire commanders from ordering aerial assaults.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, all evacuation orders in the city of Los Angeles were changed from mandatory to voluntary, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. That affects all residents north of the Ventura 101 Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east of the Los Angeles city limit.

CBS2 reporter Tom Wait described the conditions on the ground as “apocalyptic,” as ember and ash rained down on the streets below.

Evacuation orders in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles County were also downgraded to voluntary.

About 1:30 a.m., all residents south of the Ventura Freeway between Westlake Boulevard on the west, Mulholland Highway to the south and Las Virgenes Road to the east were told to leave the area immediately, according to Malibu Search and Rescue. That includes areas of Westlake Village and the unincorporated community of Cornell, both in L.A. County.

All schools in the Las Virgines Unified School District in Calabasas were closed Friday.

About 12:30 a.m. Friday, all residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties north of the Ventura (101) Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east of Erbes Road, as well as north of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Road extending north to Sunset Hills Boulevard, were told to evacuate, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. That includes areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village, all in L.A. County.

L.A. County Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Trey Espy confirmed 15 to 20 homes were impacted in the area of Kellwood Ct. and Churchwood Dr. and additional homes were impacted in nearby areas. Espy said firefighters were creating “water curtains” between the homes and would remain on-scene until the threat was contained.

“They will continue to save homes and do whatever they can until the work is done,” L.A. County Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Trey Espy told CBS2.

The Los Angeles Police Department was placed on a citywide tactical alert about 12:45 a.m. to ensure all resources are available to assist with any evacuation orders and road closures prompted by the Woolsey Fire, according to a department statement.

“If you’re in an affected area and have been ordered to evacuate, evacuate,” the statement said.

By early Friday morning, there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” one Oak Park resident told CBS2, explaining he decided to stay behind and watch over his neighbors’ homes in the area of Kellwood Ct. and Churchwood Dr. and had the utmost faith in firefighters.

“Hopefully they’re able to get it under control and save this neighborhood,” he said.

Another homeowner, speaking to CBS2, said he feared his home would be among those lost in the blaze.

“It was coming like a freight train,” he said, praising firefighters. “There’s not a lot of buffer here but these guys are just awesome.”

Firefighters cited heavy winds, kicking up to 20 to 25 mph, and difficult terrain as challenges in effectively fighting the fire.

An evacuation center was established at Taft High School at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Animals can be taken to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Calabasas city officials advised residents not yet under mandatory evacuation orders to prepare to leave by gathering their IDs, medications, important documents, emergency supplies and a change of clothes.

Los Angeles county and city crews were assisting in the firefight, which was taking place as a second, larger brush fire raged further west in Ventura County in the Santa Rosa Valley and Thousand Oaks area.

Firefighters had their hands full, as another blaze to the north, the Hill Fire, prompted mandatory evacuations in Newbury Park and a closure of the 101 Freeway from Borchard Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd. / Santa Rosa Rd.

No injuries had been reported.

Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.