LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a series of regulations for a new one-year pilot program for the dockless electric scooters which have sparked controversy across the region.

The council voted unanimously to approve a cap of 3,000 motorized scooters per company within the city of Los Angeles. Companies can apply for more scooters if they agree to place them in lower-income communities.

If companies can demonstrate at least three rides per day per device and adhere to all rules and regulations, the L.A. Department of Transportation could allow for providers to add up to 5,000 more devices.

It was unclear exactly when the pilot program takes effect.

“If we’re gonna address the traffic issue in our city, we need to embrace traffic solutions, live in a multi-modal city,” L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino told reporters Tuesday.

The four major scooter companies Lime, Byrd, Lyft and Jump, which is owned by Uber. The scooters work through a phone app that allows people to find and unlock the devices and drop them off anywhere they are allowed, with no docking station or kiosk required.

The burgeoning scooter industry has been met with both enthusiasm and disapproval. Proponents argue they are an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation which reduce traffic congestion, while opponents claim that they are a safety hazard which clutter up public right-of-ways by careless users illegally riding them on sidewalks and without helmets.

In July, the controversy prompted the city of Beverly Hills to ban the scooters for six months pending new regulations.

Last week, the city of Santa Monica approved a 16-month pilot program for the big four scooter companies. Each company will be limited to operating a combined 750 scooters and e-bikes across the city. The city council also tacked on a $1 ride away fee per device to help pay for sidewalks, green lanes and other improvements.

Back in March, Santa Monica approved impound fees for companies when their scooters are left in obstructive places.

Also in July, Bird launched its scooter service in Culver City with about 100 scooters at 50 locations.

