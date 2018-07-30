CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The popular Bird scooters just landed in Culver City.

As CBSLA’s Lisa Sigell reports, the electric scooters launched in Culver City Monday with a safety event.

While the community is ready to put the pedal to the metal, officials want riders to be safe and follow the law.

Eric Hatfield has been waiting for electric scooters to come to Culver City. His kids live there and he’s excited for a new way to move around when he visits.

“I think it’s an alternative way to get around town and it seems like it’s super easy to use. I see people using them all the time,” said Hatfield.

Elke Ballweg is also excited and happy they are here. She said she knows exactly where she’ll ride them to.

“Around the neighborhood. To the Culver City Senior Center,” said Ballweg.

The mayor said they are starting with about 100 scooters at 50 locations across Culver City.

“Bus stops. At the train stations. Near the restaurants downtown. Workplaces. Residential neighborhoods,” said Culver City Mayor Thomas Aujero Small.

But along with the launch came a safety lesson — helmets, how to properly ride the scooters and the rules.

“You need to be over 18. You need to have a valid California driver’s license and you need to have a helmet,” said Small.

This lesson comes at a time when electric scooters are under fire — banned in some cities, emergency rooms seeing more accident victims and residents saying their walkways and pathways are dangerous.

The mayor promises if things get out of control the city will handle it.

“We can pull back or push forward almost on a daily basis,” said Small. “So we have the ability to speed it up, slow it down and stop it altogether as per our agreement.”

Hatfield believes the scooters are a good thing and will make a difference. He just hopes people will do exactly what he’s doing. Taking the time to learn to use them in the right way.

“I’m just hoping that everyone learns how to use them responsibly,” said Hatfield.

The mayor said if you don’t abide by the rules or wear a helmet you will get a ticket.