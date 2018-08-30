SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Santa Monica picked four companies for its electric scooter pilot program — Bird, Lime, Lyft and JUMP.

The companies are gearing up for the 16-month tryout beginning Sept. 17.

Today, the City announced the selection of Lime, Bird, Lyft & Jump as the 4 operators to participate in the Shared Mobility Pilot Program starting on Sept 17. The program builds upon the City’s existing @BreezeBikeShare & expands local multi-modal options.https://t.co/iGdnmuKObe — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) August 30, 2018

Each will be limited to operating 750 devices across the city.

Bird and Lime will have all electric scooters while JUMP and Lyft will have 250 electric scooters and 500 bikes.

The city council also tacked on a $1 ride away fee per device to help pay for sidewalks, green lanes and other improvements.