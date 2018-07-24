BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday had harsh words for electric scooter companies it said brought them into the city without permission.

The council banned the scooters for six months, at the end of which they hope to have regulations on the devices some said are a danger to riders and pedestrians.

“Forgiveness is really not appropriate because what they did was really disgusting,” Mayor Julian Gold said Tuesday of electric scooter companies like BIRD and Lime. “They put everybody in this room at risk, and they put your kids at risk, and there’s no responsibility for it, at all.”

“If you imagine just walking on the sidewalk and somebody on a scooter at 15 miles an hour hits you, it can be fatal,” echoed council member Lili Bosse.

They’re concerned about the ubiquity of the scooters since companies “dumped” them on the city without input from lawmakers. Beverly Hills Police recently posted of photo of a woman getting a citation on a scooter. They’ve cited or warned 150 riders for violations that include riding without a helmet, on the sidewalk and without a license.

Still, some told the council the scooters are here to stay, with or without their approval.

These scooter are gonna still enter, they still will enter Beverly Hills,” said one man. “It’s going to be a burden against the police to enforce the ban at the level that you’re looking for.”

Companies will be fined $172 for every scooter the city has to recover from the street.