LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A San Francisco 49ers fan who was violently assaulted outside SoFi Stadium before the NFC Title game in late January has come out of a medically-induced coma.

A family spokesperson disclosed Wednesday that 40-year-old Daniel Luna of Oakland is out of a coma, but remains hospitalized. He will likely be discharged sometime this month. The details of his condition were not released.

On the afternoon of Jan. 30, Luna, who was wearing a 49ers jersey, was found injured in Parking Lot L of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood about 30 minutes after the start of the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers that advanced them to Super Bowl LVI.

Luna was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was placed in a medically induced coma with extensive injuries to his face and upper body.

On Feb. 3, four days after the attack, 33-year-old Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in the attack. Alexis is charged with one felony count of assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He remains free on bail.

Investigators determined Luna was mingling with a group of people, primarily 49ers fans, when he allegedly shoved a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind. The man then retaliated, pushing Luna from behind and punching him.

Luna was later found unconscious by security and paramedics.

Luna had traveled to L.A. to attend the game alone after other friends had canceled their plans to go with him. Luna is a chef and the owner of an Oakland restaurant called Mistura.

Cifuentes-Rossell was identified with the help of surveillance video from SoFi Stadium. A suspect car that was seen on security video in the stadium parking lot was traced by Inglewood police to its registered owner. The owner of the car was not a suspect, but was able to direct them to Cifuentes-Rossell.

Cifuentes-Rossell then called investigators while he was at his place of work in Montebello. Inglewood police officers went to his work and he voluntarily accompanied them back to Inglewood police headquarters, where he was interviewed and arrested.