INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A San Francisco 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after he was found outside SoFi Stadium suffering from severe injuries inflicted during the NFC Championship game against Los Angeles Rams.

According to the Inglewood Police Department, the Los Angeles County fire department responded to Parking Lot L of SoFi Stadium where they found the victim, Oakland resident Daniel Luna.

The victim was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where medical staff said that Luna was suffering from severe injuries believed to be sustained during an assault. While in the emergency room, Luna was placed into a medically induced coma.

A 49ers spokesperson released a statement addressing the attack:

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence. We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care.”

Police do not believe any weapons were involved in the beating and believe that Luna’s attacker or attackers used bodily force to assault him.

The medical staff informed Inglewood police and after an investigation officers determined the assault happened at SoFi Stadium. In conjunction, with SoFi security, IPD is working to locate cell phone footage and has begun to review security camera video.

As of Wednesday night, police have not released any suspect description. Luna also remains in a coma.

A family friend said that Luna was at the game alone after other friends had canceled their plans to go with him. Luna is a chef and the owner of an Oakland restaurant called Mistura.

A spokesperson for SoFi Stadium provided CBSLA the following statement:

“We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation.”