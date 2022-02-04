INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a violent assault outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC Title game last weekend which left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a coma.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts to KNX 1070 that a man was arrested at his Montebello home in connection with the attack. Butt said the the suspect was identified using surveillance video showing the suspect’s car inside the stadium lot, and someone speaking with the suspect. The exact details were not confirmed.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. CBSLA has reached out to Inglewood police for confirmation.

The victim, 40-year-old Oakland resident Daniel Luna, who was wearing a 49ers jersey, was found injured in Parking Lot L of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood around 4 p.m. Sunday, about 30 minutes after the start of the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers that advanced them to Super Bowl LVI.

Luna was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was placed in a medically induced coma with extensive injuries to his face and upper body. He remains in a coma as of Friday.

In a news conference Thursday, Butts said that, upon review of surveillance footage, investigators determined Luna was mingling with a group of people primarily wearing red 49ers jerseys when he allegedly shoved a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind.

“The suspect then retaliated by pushing Mr. Luna from behind, and then struck (him) once in the mouth area,” Butts said. “Luna then fell to the ground, where he was later found by security personnel who summoned paramedics.”

The man who punched Luna was seen in the security footage interacting with the occupants of a vehicle following the altercation before he left the scene.

Authorities did not release a description of the man or the vehicle, and Butts said the security footage was “very blurry.” However, he said authorities obtained the vehicle’s license plate number and were attempting to locate and interview the owner.

A family friend said that Luna traveled to Los Angeles and attended the game alone after other friends had canceled their plans to go with him. Luna is a chef and the owner of an Oakland restaurant called Mistura.

Butts deflected suggestions that the city and police delayed reports of Luna’s assault, claiming instead that authorities only learned of a crime occurred after reviewing the security footage.

“To be blunt about it, it looked like a small altercation that went very bad from one punch and someone hitting their head on the ground,” said Butts, a former Santa Monica Police Department chief and a deputy chief with the Inglewood Police Department.

SoFi Stadium officials issued a statement saying, “We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation.”

Former Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Horace Frank said authorities should have been more transparent about the circumstances around Luna’s beating.

“You should have put out that information to the public because the perpetrator is a public safety hazard and a threat to the community,” Frank, who oversaw major game operations, told the Los Angeles Times. “You want to get the persons responsible for this heinous attack into custody as soon as possible.”

