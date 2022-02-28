LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday is expected to make an announcement about the school mask mandate.

California and Hawaii are the only two states left in the nation that still require all students to wear masks while in schools.

On Feb. 16, California lifted mask requirements in most indoor public spaces – such as restaurants and retail stores — for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, while Los Angeles County relaxed its own such restrictions on Friday.

However, at the time, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that the state would keep the mask mandate in place in schools through at least today, when the state would then reassess the situation.

The issue has been controversial across the board among parents, teachers and students.

The superintendent of the Tehachapi Unified School District in Kern County announced that she would close all of her schools beginning Feb. 25 in response to the issue, and demanded that the governor allow parents to chose whether or not their child wears a mask in school.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, also last week lifted outdoor mask requirements on its campuses.

Along with schools, statewide, masks are still required in healthcare settings, on public transportation, in airports and in nursing homes.

Ghaly was scheduled to hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.