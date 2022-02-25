LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County on Friday officially lifted its indoor mask mandate, nine days after California eased mask rules statewide.

Under the new order, those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in indoor public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and retail stores.

Although California lifted the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 16, the L.A. County Public Health Department chose to wait to lift its own.

Unlike the state guidelines – which use an honor system in which patrons only need to self-attest to being vaccinated — L.A. County businesses will be required to ask patrons for proof of vaccination. Those who are unvaccinated will have to show a recent negative COVID test and still wear a mask.

The same rules will apply to workers at indoor establishments.

“This allows, in places where you’re verifying that people are either fully vaccinated or they have that negative test result, that then it’s a safer environment where those who are fully vaccinated can go ahead and (remove) their masks,” L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday.

Long Beach and Pasadena, which both have their own health departments separate from L.A. County, will wait until Saturday to lift their indoor masking requirements. However, in those cities, like the rest of the state, businesses can allow patrons to simply self-attest.

Keith Adams, co-owner of the Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant in Sherman Oaks, told CBSLA Thursday the new L.A. County mandate puts his staff in an awkward position.

“No one wants to police anybody,” Adams said. “It causes confrontation and embarrassment.”

He said the process of verifying someone’s vaccination status scares away customers.

“So you end up losing customers a lot of times,” Adams added.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health’s decision to finally lift the mask mandate came after tensions boiled over last week when the L.A. County Board of Supervisors slammed DPH for not aligning with the state of California’s move to end the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 16.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn heavily criticized the county health department’s decision not to align with the state, saying that created confusion among the public and eroded trust in DPH. Hahn noted the thousands of fans who went unmasked at the Super Bowl.

Statewide, masks are still required in schools, healthcare settings, on public transportation, in airports and in nursing homes. L.A. County lifted its the outdoor mask mandate for schools and mega-events last week.