LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District took another small step toward the end of the pandemic Tuesday with outdoor mask requirements officially dropped at all of the district’s campuses.
Wearing a mask is now optional for students and teachers who are not inside. However, indoor masking is still required.
Mask mandates are falling across the country along with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. California's mask mandate officially expired on Feb. 15, and Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health followed suit for its mega events, schools, and child care centers.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the district's revised guidelines late Friday, after district officials came under fire for initially opting to keep the outdoor masking rule in place through the end of the week. Carvalho said the district wanted to take a few days to transition to the new rule and let their labor partners, parents, and staff know about the rule change.
However, the steady expiration of mask mandates doesn’t seem to be happening fast enough for parents at other school districts. Parents say they plan to gather outside Yorba Linda Middle School Tuesday morning to protest school mask mandates, which they call a violation of their constitutional rights and child abuse.