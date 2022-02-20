HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating reports that anti-semitic fliers were distributed throughout a neighborhood in Huntington Beach Sunday.
We have been made aware of anti-semitic flyers distributed to a neighborhood in southeast Huntington Beach. We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source. pic.twitter.com/fokJ2k6G8i
— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022
This is another in a long string of similar events to affect cities throughout the Southland.
Huntington Beach Police Department detailed that they are “in communication with area residents and are actively investigating the situation and source.”
Just after 2:30 p.m., Newport Beach Police Department similarly reported that hate speech fliers had been spread throughout one of the city’s neighborhoods as well.
The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of the anti-semitic flyers that have been distributed in an eastern Newport Beach neighborhood. Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/3rV5KK8jZF
— Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) February 20, 2022
Similar hate speech fliers were distributed in late-November in Beverly Hills and again in Beverly Hill and Pasadena in December.