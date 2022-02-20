CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating reports that anti-semitic fliers were distributed throughout a neighborhood in Huntington Beach Sunday.

This is another in a long string of similar events to affect cities throughout the Southland.

Huntington Beach Police Department detailed that they are “in communication with area residents and are actively investigating the situation and source.”

Just after 2:30 p.m., Newport Beach Police Department similarly reported that hate speech fliers had been spread throughout one of the city’s neighborhoods as well.

Similar hate speech fliers were distributed in late-November in Beverly Hills and again in Beverly Hill and Pasadena in December.