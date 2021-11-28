BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — At least one Beverly Hills resident awoke Sunday to flyers on their front yard containing propaganda-style hate speech and now police are investigating.
The incident was reported to Beverly Hills police around 6 a.m. Sunday, prompting officers to respond and survey the area.
Upon doing so, police say they located flyers enclosed in plastic bags containing rice were distributed to homes spanning several blocks.
“The flyer, a single 8.5” x 11” sheet of paper, contains propaganda style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and the Jewish people,” police said in a news release.
Police said they were continuing to investigate and are working to identify the culprits. As well, they planned to step up patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season as Sunday marked the first day of Hanukkah.
Anyone with more information was asked to call police at (310) 550-4951.