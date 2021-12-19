BEVERLY HILLS/PASADENA (CBSLA) – Residents in several neighborhoods throughout the Southland awoke to messages of anti-semitic propaganda in their front yards on Sunday morning.

Several hundred fliers were distributed in neighborhoods in both Pasadena and Beverly Hills on Sunday morning, between 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., according to a report from the City of Pasadena.

For the second time within a month, antisemitic flyers containing COVID-19 conspiracy theories have been distributed to homes in Beverly Hills, a Jewish majority city, according to an Instagram post by Vice Mayor Lili Bosse. pic.twitter.com/mVGNLGyzNd — The Beverly Hills Courier (@BHCourier) December 19, 2021

Authorities were made aware of the fliers just around 8:30 on Sunday morning, where more than 200 fliers were said to have been tossed onto resident’s driveways and front yards.

In Pasadena, the fliers were dispersed in plastic bags weighed down by gravel, while in Beverly Hills they were filled with rice.

Messages portrayed on the fliers included, “Every single aspect of the COVID Agenda is Jewish,” and named several prominent health executives.

Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich, issued a statement on Sunday in response to the anti-semitic messages, “In Beverly Hills, we are proactively fighting hating speech like this – as well as a variety of crimes. This is not the place where people should come to perpetrate hate speech or other sorts of crimes.”

Pasadena’s Mayor, Victor Gordo also released a statement issuing the same sentiment, “The distribution of antisemitic fliers in Pasadena and other Southern California communities over the weekend is abhorrent and totally antithetical to the values of our city and its residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and all those hurt by these disgusting acts. We know Pasadena residents — of all faiths — will to stand together and speak out against hatred in all forms.”

A similar event occurred in Beverly Hills, a Jewish majority city, in November. The team of investigators has not yet related the two incidents.

In response, the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated that they would be increasing patrols in the area, as well as dispersing private security teams throughout the city.