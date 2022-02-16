Watch the entire victory celebration on KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Pat Harvey, Jim Hill and Jim Everett.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams will hold their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The 1.1-mile victory parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza.

The parade will begin at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and Jefferson Boulevard. It will go down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, turn down Exposition Park Drive before finally ending at the Coliseum at around 11:45 a.m.

It will feature Rams players, coaches, floats and specialty vehicles.

A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s peristyle plaza from about noon to 1 p.m.

Entry to the rally is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. However, all fans will have to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours. No masks will be required after officials lifted the outdoor mask mandate.

Public transportation is an option for those looking to avoid traffic and parking issues. Metro has two train stops along the parade route: at Jefferson/USC and at Expo Park/USC.

“Once you get off the Metro train stations, it’s a short walk possibly a couple blocks to those locations,” said Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero.

Street closures ahead of the parade will begin at 7 a.m., and are expected to last until 2 p.m. Most streets in the University Park area will be restricted during those hours to local access only. The streets that will be closed include:

Figueroa Street between Adams Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Jefferson Blvd. between Vermont and Grand avenues

Exposition Blvd. between Vermont Ave. and Flower Street

The southbound 110 Freeway off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard, and the 110 Express Lane on- and off-ramps at 39th Street will also be closed.

Los Angeles police will patrol the parade route and will send extra resources to the downtown area in case celebrations become problematic similar to Sunday night.

“But individuals will believe that the celebration’s not over for them until they’ve caused a little bit of a disturbance or recklessness,” said LAPD Chief Michael Moore.

Once the parade ends and the rally begins, officers will transition to patrol duty to ensure the celebrations do not turn into disturbances.

“Once that parade route is completed those officers will be freed up for added patrols, both around the parade area, the celebration area as well as around the downtown area,” said Moore.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Series, but both were denied victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lakers superstar LeBron James proposed Monday that the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers have a joint parade.

“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!” James tweeted. “City of Champions.”

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller Sunday.