LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The stage is set for the Rams victory parade on Wednesday following their Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But, what about the celebration for the other World Championship teams in Los Angeles? That’s what LeBron James wants to know.
“King James” took to his Twitter account yesterday, proposing a shared event that would also recognize the Dodgers World Series win and The Lakers World Championship title, both in 2020. Due to the pandemic and safety precautions, there was no official celebration for either team.READ MORE: Coachella Won't Require Masks, Testing, Or Vaccination When Festival Returns In April
“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!”
READ MORE: Disneyland To Drop Indoor Mask Rule For Vaccinated Guests Starting Thursday
We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022
As of Tuesday morning, the tweet has received over 110,000 likes, however it has received some criticism as well, with tweets calling out the fact that the wins were from two years ago and neither team won their respective titles in 2021.
MORE NEWS: Everything You Need To Know For Wednesday's Rams Super Bowl Parade
You won 2 years ago what yall want a parade for 😭😭
— ȶei (@notorioustei) February 14, 2022