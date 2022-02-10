WHITTIER (CBSLA) — At least one home has been destroyed by a brush fire in the hills of Whittier, behind the Rose Hills Memorial Park.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the hills behind East Banyan Rim Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Just two acres in the Sycamore Park area have burned so far, but the fire has burned at least two homes and threatens several others.

Two homes are burning and more are threatened by this blaze in Rose Hills…burning near Banyan Rim drive, only a few acres so far but with these winds and dry conditions this fire has major destructive potential @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/5AomrGn43O — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 10, 2022

County fire officials have requested a second-alarm, a strike team, a fixed-wing aircraft, and evacuations in the area.

Footage from Sky 9 showed at least two homes engulfed by flames. A third was reported damaged.

Windy, warm conditions have kept firefighters across Southern California busy. A brush fire that broke out early Thursday morning briefly threatened dozens of homes in the Emerald Bay area of Laguna Niguel.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.