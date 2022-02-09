COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Green Day frontman’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s 1962 Chevy Nova has been recovered, but some of the guitars and an amplifier that were stolen with it are still missing, police said Wednesday.
The white, two-door 1962 Chevrolet Nova was found abandoned Tuesday night in the area of El Modena in the City of Orange, according to Costa Mesa police. The vehicle, along with the musical instruments, were stolen between last Friday afternoon and Saturday from a commercial business in the 100 block of Victoria Street in Costa Mesa.
Also stolen were a burnt orange Aria Pro II V guitar, a champagne-colored Roland G-707, and an amp, but those items have not been recovered.
Armstrong, Green Day’s lead singer and a guitarist, had made his own public plea for help in finding his car, saying it is “near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years.”
My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg
— Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022
No arrests have been made.