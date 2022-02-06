COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong tweeted Saturday that a classic 1960’s era Chevrolet he owns was stolen and he encouraged anyone who might spot the vehicle to report the sighting to police.

“My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!!” he tweeted.

It is unclear when or where the car was stolen. No further information was readily available.

— Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022