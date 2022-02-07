COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Costa Mesa police sought the public’s help Monday to find the signer’s 1962 Chevrolet Nova that was stolen along with guitars and an amplifier.
Armstrong posted to Twitter, saying, “My Car was STOLEN…This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police.”
READ MORE: Nun Who Embezzled $835K From Torrance School To Fund Gambling Habit To Be Sentenced
My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg
— Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022
Costa Mesa police said the theft occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning from a “commercial business” in the 1100 block of Victoria Street.READ MORE: Super Bowl Street Closures In Inglewood Start Thursday
“The suspects stole items of high value including two electric guitars, an amp and a white, two-door 1962 Chevrolet Nova with a license plate #BPN888,” police said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Costa Mesa police Detective Joe Lopez at 714-754-4873.MORE NEWS: Lifelong Rams Fan Surprised With Super Bowl Tickets By Former Student
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)