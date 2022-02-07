INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The lawyer of a man arrested in connection with a violent assault outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC Title game, which left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a coma, is speaking out to give his client’s side of the incident.

The suspect, 33-year-old Bryan Cifuentes Alexis, a resident of Los Angeles, is charged with one felony count of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

He was arrested Thursday but was released from jail early Friday morning on $30,000 bail.

The victim, 40-year-old Oakland resident Daniel Luna, who was wearing a 49ers jersey, was found injured in Parking Lot L of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood around 4 p.m. Sunday, about 30 minutes after the start of the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers that advanced them to Super Bowl LVI.

“It’s a shame that Mr. Luna is in the situation that he is in,” said Ambrosio Rodriguez, the suspect’s attorney. “I think the City of Los Angeles has come out in support of him because he’s in an induced coma, but that does not mean my client is guilty of a crime.”

Alexis was identified publically in a news conference Friday by Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with the help of surveillance video from SoFi Stadium.

“Where is the video?” asked Rodriguez Monday. “The video that the Mayor of Inglewood described clearly described my client attacked by Mr. Luna. We should be able to see that video.”

The attorney representing Luna said he also wants to see the video.

“I was thankful that someone was hopefully being held responsible for this situation and hopefully justice will be served in that capacity,” said Chancy Kirtdoll, a long-time friend of the victim.

Rodriquez added Cifuentes is a family man and was in seclusion Monday night.