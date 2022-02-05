INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The family of Daniel Luna, the man who was attacked at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as the NFC Championship Game took place, has issued a statement on the condition of their loved one.

Luna, 40-years-old, suffered severe injuries from the incident, when he fell backwards and hit his head. He has been in a medically induced coma since. He is a native of Oakland, and was in town to watch the 49ers take on the Rams for a Super Bowl berth.

Video of the incident shows Luna pushing the suspect, now identified as Bryan Cifuentes, from behind. In turn, Cifuentes pushed Luna from behind before he struck Luna in the mouth. Luna fell and hit his head on the pavement, where first responders found him a while later.

Cifuentes was arrested on Thursday after investigators were able to locate the suspect. He was released on $30,000 bail later that same day.

Luna’s family released a statement in response to the tragic incident,

“Our loved one Daniel Luna remains in a coma in intensive care after the violent attack he suffered at SoFi Stadium prior to the NFL Conference Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. We pray for him. We want to thank the paramedics who found him and the doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for taking care of Daniel at this challenging and difficult time. The physicians performed a hemicraniectomy on the right side of Daniel’s head to relieve internal pressure on Friday. We know he has a long road ahead of him. Right now, we are focused on Daniel’s care and getting through this traumatic and horribly difficult time. We want to make sure these NFL events are safe and secure for everyone and that all parties responsible for this tragic and violent attack will be held accountable so that something like this never happens again. We also want to thank police and law enforcement officials for continuing their investigation to ensure justice is served. If anyone has any information, photos, video, or details of any kind, we urge them to reach out to the Inglewood Police Department Det. Will Salmon 310-412-5115. His email is: wsalmon@cityofinglewood.org. We have retained the services of a well-regarded attorney Jonathan E. Davis of the Arns Law Firm to assist Daniel and our family in seeking justice.”

He was supposed to attend the game with a group of colleagues, but ended up going alone as their plans were canceled for various reasons. Luna is a chef and the owner of an Oakland restaurant called Mistura.

The family is pleading with anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact authorities and assist in their ongoing investigation.