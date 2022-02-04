LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the Los Angeles Clippers thrilling win over their crosstown rival Lakers, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue indicated that superstar forward Kawhi Leonard may miss the entire season.
The 30-year-old Leonard, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, is recovering from a partially torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs last June. There had been hope that he may return prior to the playoffs.
However, on Thursday night, after the Clippers defeated the Lakers 111-110, Lue told reporters that he doesn’t expect Leonard back this year.
“We know Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back,” Lue said after the game, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Despite the injury, the Clippers gave Leonard a four-year, $176 million contract in August.
The Clippers are currently clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with the Lakers breathing down their necks.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are also without their second superstar, Paul George, who has been out since late December with a tear in his right elbow. Lue also said that George is set to get an MRI on the elbow on Feb. 24, per Youngmisuk.