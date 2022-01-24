LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27.

Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime.

While the rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that.

The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell.

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to the other team PLEASE! — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) January 23, 2022

“We need to depopulate the [San Francisco] fans and sell more tickets to the rams – get the people to go for the rams and I think we got it,” said Dan Drake, a Rams fan.

The Rams tried to do the same – in hopes of keeping 49ers fans out of SoFi Stadium. Ticketmaster only sold tickets to people who live in the greater Los Angeles area. The restriction was lifted Monday morning.

In sports terms — 49ers fans travel well. So thousands will make the trek to Southern California for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s so awesome, the [49ers] faithful blow my mind everywhere we go,” Shanahan said after Saturday’s playoff win in frigid Green Bay. “The coolest thing I ever saw was in New Orleans in 2019 [for the Super Bowl] when they took over Bourbon Street, what they did at SoFi a few weeks ago, then in Dallas and seeing them in Lambeau (Field, Green Bay’s stadium). We got the best fans in the league and they show it where we go.”

The 49ers issued a statement Monday morning.

“The 49ers are very appreciative of how much support the Faithful bring when the team is on the road, especially in L.A.,” the statement read. “NFC Championship tickets are available to 49ers fans, no matter where they live, on a number of ticketing sites and we can’t wait to see them in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.”

The ban was apparently lifted hours later with plenty of seats for sale from about $600 to over $6,000 apiece.

49ers fans took it as a challenge. “They are trying to block us. They are afraid to have us in their stadium like we did before,” said a Niners fan that spoke to CBSLA.

“I think the whole think is almost silly,” said Barry Radin, from Barry’s Tickets. He says after Sunday’s night game — internet sales were through the roof.

“You have so many transplant Northern California 49ers fans that live in the in the LA area, so you are not keeping them out anyway,” said Radin.

The 49ers have won six straight games against the Rams dating back to 2019.

“The vibe is overwhelming and it’s only Monday. People are so jacked for this one,” said KPIX sports anchor Vern Glenn.

Glenn says that up north, it’s all about beating LA.

“The thought of 6 straight wins against the Rams and the chance for a 7th in that stadium — the home of not just the Rams but the Super Bowl — has this area just whipped up in a frenzy.”

Just months go the Giants battled the hated Los Angeles Dodgers in a historic Major League Baseball playoff showdown, the chant of “Beat LA” could be heard echoing through San Francisco neighborhoods during the hard-fought five game series won in dramatic fashion by the Dodgers.

Now the rivalry between the two California cities will ratchet up once again.