SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knows the inspiration his team draws from their faithful fanbase no matter where they play.

In sports terms — 49ers fans travel well. So thousands will make the trek to Southern California for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s so awesome, the (49ers) faithful blow my mind everywhere we go,” Shanahan said after Saturday’s playoff win in frigid Green Bay. “The coolest thing I ever saw was in New Orleans in 2019 (for the Super Bowl) when they took over Bourbon Street, what they did at Sofi a few weeks ago, then in Dallas and seeing them in Lambeau (Field, Green Bay’s stadium). We got the best fans in the league and they show it where we go.”

Shanahan is referring to the regular season finale at Sofi where a sea of red-and-gold clad fans helped rally the 49ers from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Rams, earning a wild card playoff spot in a 27-24 overtime thriller.

The Los Angeles front office reportedly was trying to void repeat, selling title game tickets with the caveat that they’d be restricted to residents of the greater Los Angeles region.

I get that we turned sofi stadium to Levi’s but restricting fan from buying tickets is kraxy to me….. IJS — Deebo (@19problemz) January 24, 2022

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

Just months go the Giants battled the hated Los Angeles Dodgers in a historic Major League Baseball playoff showdown, the chant of “Beat LA” could be heard echoing through San Francisco neighborhoods during the hard-fought five game series won in dramatic fashion by the Dodgers.

Now the rivalry between the two California cities will ratchet up again. The Sofi win gave more momentum to a late surge that pulled San Francisco out of its regular season doldrums and now make the 49ers a dangerous opponent.

“It’s dangerous, man. When a team gets hot, it’s dangerous,” said 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after Saturday’s win. “So we’ve just got to keep this thing going, focus on next week now, and keep this thing rolling.”

The Carr brothers went to Green Bay and now expect to head to Southern California.

“We stayed faithful, we came out just like we went to Dallas last week and we’re going to be in L.A. the following week,” said Jabari Carr, who was traveling with his brother, Hasani Carr.

The 49ers are seeking their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons, having lost to Kansas City for the 2019 title. They swept the Rams this season and come into the game with a six-game regular season winning streak over Los Angeles.