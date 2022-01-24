INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The San Francisco 49ers are a little too well represented in Southern California for the Los Angeles Rams’ liking.

Tickets for next Sunday’s conference title game between the two sides went on sale Sunday afternoon. However, the Rams announced on their website that tickets will be “restricted to Southern California residents” only.

Those outside Southern California who tried to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster received the following message: “public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region.”

The Rams did not provide an explanation for the decision. However, when the two teams faced each other in the final regular season game of the season on Jan. 9 — an overtime thriller which the 49ers won 27-24 to punch their ticket to the postseason – Niners fans in SoFi Stadium appeared to outnumber Rams fans.

The Rams’ move will not prevent Niners fans living in Northern California from acquiring tickets on third-party sites like StubHub or SeatGeek, so the effects may be minimal.

Either way, the decision did not sit well with some online:

Yo, I’m calling the Rams out right now. Y’all are really trying to block ticket sales to anyone outside the greater Los Angeles area? Y’all scared? If you are having trouble filling your own stadium with your fans for the Conference championship, maybe get better fans. #FTTB — Jake M (@TheRealMcKoy85) January 23, 2022

This is So Sad it feels like discrimination that the Los Angeles Rams will block ticket sales from non-Socal residents based on ZIP Code from credit card billing so therefore all 49er faithful fans that would like to attend the game i can buy all tickets 4 the faithful .. DM Me pic.twitter.com/Z2MLlZLWTW — Allen (@claire1paris1) January 23, 2022

Rams announce that tickets to the NFC Championship game will be restricted to residents of Greater Los Angeles area which is funny. 1) they’re totally worried about a take over 2) they seem unaware that everyone in the Bay Area knows someone in LA. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) January 23, 2022

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022