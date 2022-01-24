CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The San Francisco 49ers are a little too well represented in Southern California for the Los Angeles Rams’ liking.

Jauan Jennings of the 49ers makes a touchdown catch during the game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (Getty Images)

Tickets for next Sunday’s conference title game between the two sides went on sale Sunday afternoon. However, the Rams announced on their website that tickets will be “restricted to Southern California residents” only.

Those outside Southern California who tried to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster received the following message: “public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region.”

The Rams did not provide an explanation for the decision. However, when the two teams faced each other in the final regular season game of the season on Jan. 9 — an overtime thriller which the 49ers won 27-24 to punch their ticket to the postseason – Niners fans in SoFi Stadium appeared to outnumber Rams fans.

The Rams’ move will not prevent Niners fans living in Northern California from acquiring tickets on third-party sites like StubHub or SeatGeek, so the effects may be minimal.

