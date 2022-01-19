LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A vigil was held Wednesday morning for a 70-year-old emergency room nurse who was killed in an attack last week at a bus stop near Union Station.
Kerry Bell, 48, a homeless man, is charged with attacking Sandra Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street on Jan. 13. Shells, who was on her way to work, fell backward and hit her head on the ground.
Shells was taken to LA+USC Medical Center, the same hospital where she worked for 38 years as a registered nurse, and died of her injuries three days later.
The vigil was held at the bus stop where Shells was attacked. Dozens of fellow nurses, along with LAPD officers, stopped by to pay their respects and remember her.
“The one thing the staff really wants, is for people not to forget Sandy,” LAC+USC Chief Nursing Officer Nancy Blake told CBSLA Wednesday. “Like I said, she’s a professional, dedicated, outstanding, compassionate nurse. And people were talking this morning on the shuttle on the way over, saying she was always in the locker room in the morning, welcoming people, always with a smile, always positive, and she will greatly be missed.”
Bell was charged with murder Tuesday and is being held on $2 million bail.