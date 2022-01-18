LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of beloved County-USC Medical Center emergency room nurse Sandra Shells.
Kerry Bell, 48, was charged Tuesday with the murder of 70-year-old Shells and is scheduled to be arraigned the same day. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the loss of such a "valuable member of our community" was "tragic."
“Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need,” Gascon said in a statement.
Bell allegedly attacked Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street last Thursday. Shells, who was on her way to work, fell backward and hit her head on the ground.
She was taken to the hospital where she worked as a registered nurse and died of her injuries three days later.
The attack at a Metro bus stop has alarmed public officials like Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, said she was devastated by the news of Shells’ death and called for an enhanced safety plan for Metro riders and employees.
"I will be advocating for more cameras, panic buttons, and a crime reporting hotline, amongst other resources," Solis said in a statement. "I will also continue to expand mental health services across the continuum of care, including projects that bring support and resources directly to individuals in need."
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.