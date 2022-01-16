LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A nurse who was attacked by a homeless man early Tuesday morning near Union Station has died.
Sandra Shells, a nurse at Los Angeles County USC hospital, passed away from the injuries she suffered from the attack, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced. She was 70-years-old.
The attack happened at about 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Cesar Chavez and Vignes Street, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo.
The attacker pushed Shells, who fell and hit her head.
Solis, who is the chair of Metro Los Angeles board of directors, tweeted that she will push for an "enhanced safety plan for riders and staff so we can prevent tragic incidents like this from happening again.
“I send my condolences to her family and the entire LAC+USC Medical Center community,” Solis said.