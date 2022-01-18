LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Private donations have boosted a $50,000 reward to more than $200,000 for information in last week’s murder of Hancock Park furniture store employee Brianna Kupfer.
Police say 24-year-old Kupfer was the only employee at Croft House on La Brea Avenue when someone came into the store last Thursday afternoon and fatally stabbed her. Kupfer’s body was not found until a customer arrived later at the store.
The suspect was described as a Black man of unknown age, wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses with reflective orange lenses, a white N95 mask, gray skinny jeans, dark shoes, and wearing a black backpack. Based on the evidence, detectives say they believe he is homeless.
The suspect was seen leaving the store through a back door and fleeing into an alley, heading toward Oakwood and La Brea avenues. Police there is no known motive to the stabbing.
A vigil for Kupfer was announced for Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in front of the store.