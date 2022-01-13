HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was killed inside a Hancock Park store Thursday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a supposed furniture store on the 300 block of La Brea Avenue, near Beverly Boulevard, after receiving reports of an assault. According to Officer Mike Lopez, officers arrived at the scene and discovered the woman's dead body.
Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into this death. It is currently unknown what led up to the woman's death and how she was killed, however, preliminary reports show that the woman was not shot. Police confirmed that the victim was an employee of the store and are unsure of the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
No suspect description is available at this time.
