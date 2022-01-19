PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man identified by police as the killer of a young woman who was working at a Hancock Park furniture has been arrested Wednesday in Pasadena, police said.
Pasadena police spokesman William Grisafe says Shawn Laval Smith is in custody.
Smith, 31, was identified Tuesday by the LAPD and city officials as the suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer last Thursday. She was working alone at Croft House in Hancock Park when police say she was stabbed to death by someone entering the store.
Outrage over the murder pumped the city of Los Angeles' $50,000 reward for information all the way up to $250,000.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.