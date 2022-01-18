LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are announcing a $50,000 reward for information in last week’s murder of Hancock Park furniture store employee Brianna Kupfer.
Police say 24-year-old Kupfer was the only employee at Croft House on La Brea Avenue when someone came into the store last Thursday afternoon and fatally stabbed her. Kupfer’s body was not found until a customer arrived later at the store.
The suspect was described only as tall, thin, and wearing all black with a N95 mask. The suspect was seen leaving the store through a back door and fleeing into an alley, heading toward Oakwood and La Brea avenues.
Authorities are looking for more information about the suspect in the fatal stabbing, and are announcing the $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.