LeBron Scores 25 As Lakers End Three-Game Skid, Beat Jazz, 101-95The Lakers snapped their three-game skid on Monday night in their 101-95 victory over the Utah Jazz, despite being outscored 32-20 in the third quarter. LeBron James had a game-high 25 points, followed by 15 points from both Russell Westbrook and Stanley Johnson.

Rams Fans Flood The Stands For First Ever Playoff Game At SoFi StadiumRams' fans brought the energy on Monday night, as the hometown crowd was treated to a 34-11 playoff victory over divisional rival Arizona Cardinals in the first ever playoff game held at SoFi Stadium.

Moving On: Rams Crush Cardinals, 34-11, On Way To Divisional RoundThe Rams scored early and often on their way to a steep victory over their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, on their way to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.