By CBSLA Staff
Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A campground that was flooded by a series of storms that brought heavy rain to the region remains closed Monday.

MALIBU, CA-DECEMBER 31, 2021: Mud is removed from a road at Leo Carrillo State Campground in Malibu that was flooded out by the recent rain. At least 50 people had to be rescued from the campground after significant rainfall sent a torrent of muddy water through the area, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Geovanni Sanchez. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Leo Carrillo State Park and all its camping facilities will remain closed until at least Jan. 31, California state parks officials said.

About 50 people needed to be rescued last Thursday after a rain-swollen creek nearby breached its banks, flooding the campground. Several campers were trapped due to fast-moving water.

Anyone caught trespassing in the area could face fines or arrest, officials said.