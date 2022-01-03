MALIBU (CBSLA) — A campground that was flooded by a series of storms that brought heavy rain to the region remains closed Monday.
Leo Carrillo State Park and all its camping facilities will remain closed until at least Jan. 31, California state parks officials said.
About 50 people needed to be rescued last Thursday after a rain-swollen creek nearby breached its banks, flooding the campground. Several campers were trapped due to fast-moving water.
Anyone caught trespassing in the area could face fines or arrest, officials said.