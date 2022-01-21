MALIBU (CBSLA) — Work is coming along to repair storm-and-sea-battered Malibu.
California State Park officials say portions of Leo Carrillo State Park are reopening this weekend after a series of storms over the holidays caused a creek to overflow, flooding the park. Several campers had to be rescued, and officials said the park would be shut down through at least the end of the month.
READ MORE: Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68 After Battle With Cancer
Clean-up appears to be progressing faster than anticipated, so Leo Carrillo’s South Beach parking lot and walkway will reopen this Saturday. However, the park’s campground and vehicle access to the North Beach remain closed until further notice.READ MORE: VP Kamala Harris Visiting San Bernardino To Tout $600M In Wildfire Recovery Money For Calif.
Just a little further up the road into Ventura County, Pacific Coast Highway will be down to one lane from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road starting Friday. Flaggers will direct alternating traffic on that stretch through at least Jan. 28.
The partial closure will make way for a $51 million project to build to retaining walls for eroding slopes on the coastal side of PCH south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road. Caltrans says the slope had been structurally undermined by severe surf erosion, which has caused the roadway shoulder to shift and crack. Completion of the project is scheduled for spring of next year.MORE NEWS: Meat Loaf, Entertainer Known For 'I'd Do Anything For Love,' Countless Other Hits, Dies At 74
With major delays anticipated, drivers were urged to seek alternate routes, and bicyclists should avoid the area for the duration of the project.