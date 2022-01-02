LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the passing of the iconic actress Betty White, there have been hundreds of memorials and nods to The First Lady of Television over recent days. White passed on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Los Angeles landmark restaurant Pink’s Hot Dogs joined in to remember the comedic genius that was Betty, naming a hot dog after the comedy legend. The dog, named “Betty White’s ‘Naked Dog,'” will remain on the menu forever.

However, over the next several days the franchise plans on donating 100% of the proceeds earned from White’s namesake to the Los Angeles Zoo, to honor the known animal rights activist and one of her favorite causes.

The ‘Naked Dog,’ is a nine-inch stretch, all-beef hot dog that sells for $5.20.

Pink’s Hot Dogs owner Richard Pink told CBS reporters why Betty White meant so much to him, and why he wanted to pay special honor to the Hollywood icon, “Betty White helped launch one of our locations at City Walk ten years ago, by eating a hot dog in front of Pink’s and said, ‘I like it naked! I like it with nothing on it – just the beef and a bun.'”