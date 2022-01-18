LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media.READ MORE: Grammy Awards To Be Held In Las Vegas On April 3
“Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement.
White died on Christmas Eve after suffering a stroke just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.READ MORE: PaleyFest LA Returns To Dolby Theater; Lineup Announced
GLAZA received 1,731 donations from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, plus contributions from 11 countries, including Malta, the Netherlands, and Australia. To date, 2,117 donations totaling $94,297 have been received by GLAZA in White’s honor, GLAZA officials said.
Other donations included $25,000 from the Walt Disney Corporation, $3,000 from Pink’s Hot Dogs, and an unspecified amount in proceeds from Madame Tussaud’s Betty White event on Jan. 17. GLAZA says its Betty White Tribute Fund will remain online through the end of the month.MORE NEWS: $50,000 Reward Offered In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed
The Betty White Challenge had called on her fans to donate to an animal rescues, shelters, or other type of organization for her birthday. Animal organizations across the country reported a flood of donations Monday in honor of the actress’ 100th birthday.