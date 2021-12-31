LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday. She was 99.
"The Golden Girls" actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.
Betty White told CBS News she spent her 99th birthday in January with two special feathered friends.
“What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked at the time. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”
"Betty White's Pet Set" was a weekly show she created and hosted in 1971, which is making its debut on digital platforms and DVD, on February 23 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a December press release from MPI Media Group said.
The program spotlighted, “her lifelong devotion to animals, and the people who love them,” according to the release.
White invited her fellow famous friends with their dogs, cats, birds and even horses on the program. The show also featured appearances from wild animals, including bears, elephants, eagles and more, according to the release. Icons including Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, Rod Serling and others appeared on the syndicated show.
The half-hour episode series was executive produced by her late husband, Allen Ludden.
She was born in Oak Park, IL in 1922 and went to Beverly Hills High School.
White played clueless Rose Nylund on the hit show "The Golden Girls" from 1985-1992.
She was praised for her role as the lustful Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”