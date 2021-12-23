HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A second oil sheen was spotted off the Huntington Beach coastline Wednesday, about one week after the first was discovered in the same general area.

The sheen was detected about a mile offshore from Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

The source of the sheen was unknown, but there were no immediate impacts on the shoreline.

According to OSPR, “protective strategies” were implemented overnight at “sensitive environmental sites” as a precaution, including Talbert Marsh, Bolsa Chica wetlands, Newport Slough and the Santa Ana River.

“An overflight is scheduled for this (Thursday) morning,” according to an OSPR Twitter post. “Samples were collected yesterday as part of the investigation and the source is yet to be determined.”

On Dec. 15, an oil sheen about the size of a football field was discovered about two miles off of Bolsa Chica State Beach. Investigators said that sheen did not appear to be the result of a pipeline leak. It’s also unclear if it was connected to a storm which had occurred a day prior.

On the morning of Oct. 2, a rupture was reported to a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, about 4 1/2 miles offshore of Huntington Beach. The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach. About 25,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into the ocean.

Federal authorities confirmed that a section of Amplify’s pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

On Dec. 15, the same day that the first oil sheen was discovered, three companies were federally charged in connection with the October oil spill.

UPDATE: Agencies cont. to investigate sheen offshore of Bolsa Chica State Beach. No shoreline impacts observed as of this AM. As a proactive measure, protective strategies were deployed overnight at sensitive environmental sites. — CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) December 23, 2021

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)